5 dead after Florida nursing home loses power from Hurricane Irm - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5 dead after Florida nursing home loses power from Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, FL (AP) — Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

The building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck.

Aside from the nursing home deaths, at least 13 people in Florida were killed in Irma-related circumstances, in some cases during the cleanup, well after the storm. A Tampa man died after the chainsaw he was using to remove branches kicked back and cut his carotid artery.

Elsewhere, Irma was blamed for four deaths in South Carolina and two in Georgia. At least 37 people were killed in the Caribbean.

The number of people without electricity in the steamy late-summer heat dropped to 9.5 million — just under half of Florida’s population. Utility officials warned it could take 10 days or more for power to be fully restored. About 110,000 people remained in shelters across the state.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 5 dead after Florida nursing home loses power from Hurricane Irma

    5 dead after Florida nursing home loses power from Hurricane Irma

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:26:57 GMT

    Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

    Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

  • Kids Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving Loaded School Bus

    Kids Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving Loaded School Bus

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:44:36 GMT
    Dennis Brown, Lewis County HeraldDennis Brown, Lewis County Herald
    LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at in Lewis County, KY involving a school bus loaded with children. According to the Lewis County Herald, Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck. Walker said the accident happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as school children were being taken to s...
    LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at in Lewis County, KY involving a school bus loaded with children. According to the Lewis County Herald, Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck. Walker said the accident happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as school children were being taken to s...

  • Update: Corrections Officer Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Logan County

    Update: Corrections Officer Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Logan County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:22:14 GMT

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

    Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:24:30 GMT

    Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.

    Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.

  • Crews responding to tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 77

    UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77

    UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-09-13 14:25:50 GMT

    MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported.  Drivers are asked try to avoid the area.  Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information. 

    MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported.  Drivers are asked try to avoid the area.  Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information. 

  • Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:02:12 GMT

    Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.

    Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.