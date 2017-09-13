Study prompts call to examine flu vaccine and miscarriage

A study of U.S. pregnancies found that women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots.
Public health officials in Ohio say there are 18 cases of human Campylobacter infections in Ohio; linked to puppies sold at Petland stores.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
A 74-year-old man has been identified as the victim of the first fatal case of West Nile Virus in Ohio this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked try to avoid the area. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
