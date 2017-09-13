Domestic Dispute Suspect Dies in Charleston Police Custody

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call in the Woodbridge subdivision Tuesday afternoon.

The wife of Walter Myers called 911 around noon Tuesday and told dispatchers her son Adam Myers was beating her 73-year-old husband.

When Charleston Police Officers arrived on scene, they found Walter Myers in a pool of blood, badly injured. Adam Myers was standing off to the side looking agitated. Officers attempted to cuff Adam but he resisted arrest. Chief Steve Cooper says it took both officers to get his hands into the cuffs, but minimal force was used.

One officer began attending to Walter while the paramedics were en route. Chief Cooper says Adam responded he was "OK" as another officer kept one hand on his person. Moments later Adam lost consciousness. Officers immediately began CPR and continued until emergency responders arrived. All attempts were made to resuscitate Adam but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Adam's body has been brought to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Chief Cooper says his office and the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office has reviewed the body camera footage from the incident. The officers were deemed to have followed protocol and acted "heroically" in regards to efforts to save Myers.

Myers has a history of DUI, B&E, assault, battery and other charges before his death. He was revived from an overdose in 2016 and had been flagged by 911 dispatchers as a "threat to law enforcement".