Executed Ohio murderer served two burgers, multiple desserts for last meal

Gary Otte (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland when he was 20 years old.

On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal. It included:

  • 1 slice of tomato & onion
  • 3 sliced jalapeno poppers
  • 1 mushroom swiss burger
  • 1 double cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato
  • 4 packets of Miracle Whip salad dressing
  • 2 liter of orange Faygo or Pepsi soda
  • 1 quart of Heath Bar ice cream
  • 2 servings of mozzarella sticks
  • 1 piece of banana cream pie
  • 1 glazed donut
  • 1 cream-filled donut

Prison officials says Otte did not eat all of the food. He also did not sleep overnight.

His official time of death was 10:54am. Otte’s final words were, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they’re doing. Amen.”

While Ohio still allows death row inmates to request a final meal, Texas does not. The lone star state ended last meals in 2011 after convicted murderer and self-described white supremacist Lawrence Brewer requested a buffet like spread.

His final meal, which he refused to eat after it was served to him, included:

  • 2 chicken-fried steaks with gravy and sliced onions
  • 1 triple-patty bacon cheeseburger
  • 1 cheese omelet with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapeños
  • 1 bowl of fried okra with ketchup
  • 1 pound of barbecued meat with half a loaf of white bread
  • 3 fajitas
  • 1 meat-lover’s pizza
  • 1 pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream
  • 1 slab of peanut-butter fudge with crushed peanuts
  • 3 root beers

Texas state lawmakers at the time called the request excessive and voted to end last meals. Brewer was executed for the 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in East Texas.

