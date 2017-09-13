Sheriff: Couple, young daughter killed when truck runs light

Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence. While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. Endicott...
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked try to avoid the area.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
