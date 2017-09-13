Bank robbery suspect wanted in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Athens County, OH.

According to a release, the robbery occurred just after noon today at the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains, OH.

The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or vehicle information pictured in the attached photographs, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (740) 593-6633.

