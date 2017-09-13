Florida 7-year-old dies after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on Tuesday regarding the death of a seven-year-old who apparently died as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator being run inside a home.

The girl’s mother, Shashunda Wilson, 41, who lives at Dossey Road South in Lakeland, said she work up this morning and felt dizzy.

Her daughter, Terryn Wilson, who sleeps in her bed with her, appeared to be dead.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded and found Shashunda sitting outside.

She told responders the generator was running in the living room while she and her daughter were asleep in the bedroom.

They took her to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for her carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.

“This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy,” said Polk County Sherriff Grady Judd.