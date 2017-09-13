Diversity training for police chiefs getting closer to becoming a reality in Ohio

Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve. Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
A group is proposing a ballot initiative to require background checks for all gun sales in Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
