Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening.

WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time.

According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the ground stop at 5 p.m. and flights are resuming.