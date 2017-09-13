Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Courtesy: WBTV Courtesy: WBTV

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening.

WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. 

The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. 

According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the ground stop at 5 p.m. and flights are resuming. 

