Kenny Chesney, Flora-Bama To Help The U.S. Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma

Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Marshall University have partnered to expand a program aimed at sharing drug abuse prevention information with eighth grade students in West Virginia. The initiative, launched in March, now involves Marshall University’s School of Nursing and three programs at two other universities.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
