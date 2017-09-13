Kenny Chesney, Flora-Bama To Help The U.S. Virgin Islands After Hurricane Irma

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Country superstar Kenny Chesney, who has a home in St. John, and the Flora-Bama are assisting the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Chesney is encouraging donations be made for St. John on a GoFundMe page that has already raised $448,000: https://www.gofundme.com/gyp4sw-hurricane-irma-relief-fund

Meanwhile, the Flora-Bama is accepting donations for Florida families and will be accepting items through Sunday at 6pm.

“Our truck will be driving down there Monday morning to deliver and are working with Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and Operation Bullpen to distribute items accordingly,” said marketing and public relations director Jenifer Surface.

Flora-Bama also has a St. John effort underway on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/florabama

“We have a plane going down there where we have purchased items in bulk to go and the money from the Go Fund Me page help contribute to buying more supplies,” said Surface.

Chesney famously played the Flora-Bama is front of 40,000 fans in August 2014.

Here is the statement from the Flora-Bama: