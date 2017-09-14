Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

A man who was convicted of rape as a teen and served nearly a year in a juvenile prison in a highly publicized case in Ohio has sued Youngstown State University after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn't play this season.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect after a traffic violation turned into a chase earlier this morning. According to a release, a Charleston Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it failed to come to a halt at a stop sign near Mary C. Snow Elementary. The officer pursued the vehicle through the city's west side into North Charleston where the vehicle turned onto a dead-end street. The driver and two passengers fled the vehicle were followed...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Athens County, OH. According to a release, the robbery occurred just after noon today at the Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains, OH. The Athens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or vehicle information pictured in the attached photographs, you'...
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in Ohio in 1992.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs. On Tuesday night, Otte was served his final meal.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
