4 West Virginians sentenced for roles in staged crashes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claim for a $41,000 settlement.

According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Michael Sine, of Fairmont, also was ordered this week to repay more than $74,000 after pleading guilty to mail fraud for the 2013 Marion County crime.

In a related case, 26-year-old Bryce Martin, of Fairmont, was sentenced to six months from a staged crash, faked injuries and false insurance claim in 2012 in Harrison County. He was ordered to repay $152,000.

Also, 35-year-old Eric Warner, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to repay $152,000 from that crash.

And 38-year-old Chasity Costilow, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to 21 months and ordered to repay $65,000 from a staged 2012 crash in Marion County.

