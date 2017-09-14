Police respond to officer involved shooting in Braxton County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police respond to officer involved shooting in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area.

Deputies say it happened earlier this morning.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still on the scene.

