4-year-old missing and possibly endangered in Boone County 4-year-old missing and possibly endangered in Boone County BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) - The Boone County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing child. Gabriella "Gabby" Pomeroy, 4 years old, was last seen in the Racine area before being taken by her father. Officials say she may be in danger. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (304) 369-9913. BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) - The Boone County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing child. Gabriella "Gabby" Pomeroy, 4 years old, was last seen in the Racine area before being taken by her father. Officials say she may be in danger. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (304) 369-9913.

Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun... CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...

Kids Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving Loaded School Bus Kids Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving Loaded School Bus Dennis Brown, Lewis County Herald LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at in Lewis County, KY involving a school bus loaded with children. According to the Lewis County Herald, Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck. Walker said the accident happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as school children were being taken to s... LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at in Lewis County, KY involving a school bus loaded with children. According to the Lewis County Herald, Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck. Walker said the accident happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as school children were being taken to s...

Man Killed in Eastern Kentucky Shooting Man Killed in Eastern Kentucky Shooting FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence. While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. Endicott... FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence. While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. Endicott...