Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

Posted: Updated:

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

They said they would like to thank everyone for sharing and spreading the information.

ORIGINAL:

The Boone County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing child.

Gabriella "Gabby" Pomeroy, 4 years old, was last seen in the Racine area before being taken by her father.

Officials say she may be in danger.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (304) 369-9913.
 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:15:26 GMT

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

  • Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

    Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:11:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.  The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time.  According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.  The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time.  According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...

  • Florida 7-year-old dies after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

    Florida 7-year-old dies after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-13 20:50:05 GMT

    “This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy."

    “This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy."

    •   

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:15:26 GMT

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

  • Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe

    Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe

    Sunday, September 10 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-10 19:40:45 GMT

    Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area. 

    Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area. 

  • Police Search for Missing Eastern Kentucky Girl

    Police Search for Missing Eastern Kentucky Girl

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-06 19:56:26 GMT

    Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.

    Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-09-14 12:43:06 GMT

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

  • McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:31:26 GMT

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.