West Virginia chooses SAT as college entrance exam

State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
A Charleston man is dead after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.
Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits.