West Virginia chooses SAT as college entrance exam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.

The Department of Education says the SAT must be given to all West Virginia juniors except for those with significant cognitive disabilities who take the West Virginia Alternate Assessment.

The exam will be taken on paper the first year with an option to take it online after that. Students can send their scores to up to four colleges or universities for free.

Students will have the option to take the ACT exam, which the department didn't select, as their college entrance exam at their own expense.

The Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice banned the Smarter Balanced exam that the state was using.

