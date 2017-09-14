Pair sentenced to 50 years for Kanawha County kidnapping, robbery

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been sentenced for a robbery and kidnapping that took place in September 2016.

According to Putnam County Court documents, Michael Sniff and Kasey Kincaid pleaded guilty to 1st degree robbery charges yesterday.

The pair were sentenced to 50 years in prison after their kidnapping charge was dropped.

Sniff and Kincaid were originally arrested after kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Hurricane and forcing him to drive to Charleston, where they were apprehended.