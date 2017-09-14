Kentucky bank employee arrested for forging loans totaling $1.3 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky bank employee arrested for forging loans totaling $1.3 million

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Ashland Police Department arrested a man today who is being accused of processing false loans totaling over a million dollars.

According to an arrest citation, Martin Ross, 52, of Louisa, is facing charges of 1st degree Forgery, Possession of a Forgery Device, Filing an Illegal Lien, and Theft of Identity without Consent. 

Ross is accused of processing loans through his employer, Town Square Bank, using fake names that coincided with information belonging to real Kentucky residents.

Police executed a search warrant at Ross's residence and located bank statements, deeds, IRS and tax returns which included the fake identities. 

An electronic document which was provided by Town Square Bank contained a blank deed which Ross altered to obtain loans and credit reports.

The total fraud amount is estimated to be $1.3 million dollars.

Ross is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center. 

