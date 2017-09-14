Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash has shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance. Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are reported, but it is not clear how many injuries, or what the extent of injuries are as a result of the crash. U.S. 119 is closed in both directions ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash has shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance. Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are reported, but it is not clear how many injuries, or what the extent of injuries are as a result of the crash. U.S. 119 is closed in both directions ...
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...
CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...
“This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy."
“This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy."
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence. While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. Endicott...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence. While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. Endicott...
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.