Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash briefly shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance.

Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries were reported, but the injuries were minor, and nobody was transported to the hospital.

U.S. 119 was closed in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.