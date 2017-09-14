Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash briefly shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance.

Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries were reported, but the injuries were minor, and nobody was transported to the hospital.

U.S. 119 was closed in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash

    Roadway Reopens in Kanawha County After Crash

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:30:19 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash has shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance. Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are reported, but it is not clear how many injuries, or what the extent of injuries are as a result of the crash. U.S. 119 is closed in both directions ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash has shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance. Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are reported, but it is not clear how many injuries, or what the extent of injuries are as a result of the crash. U.S. 119 is closed in both directions ...

  • Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Missing 4-year-old girl in Boone County Found

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:15:26 GMT

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

    According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.

  • Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

    Plane from Yeager strikes vehicle at Charlotte airport

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:11:36 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.  The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time.  According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.  The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time.  According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

  • Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-09-14 12:43:06 GMT

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

  • McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:31:26 GMT

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.