Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh Hyperloop project selected as one of 10 to move forward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.

The MORPC says it was one of 2,600 registrations selected from more than 100 countries.

The Midwest Connect project could connect people and goods between Columbus and Chicago within 29 minutes and 18 minutes between Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Other winning routes include:

US Dallas-Laredo-Houston (Texas)

US Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo (Colorado)

US Miami-Orlando (Florida)

India Bengaluru-Chennai

India Mumbai-Chennai

UK Edinburgh-London

UK Glasgow-Liverpool

Mexico Mexico City-Guadalajara

Canada Toronto-Montreal

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground. Thousands of cities applied. Columbus is one of just dozens left.

The Hyperloop can also transport freight, benefitting everyone.

“If you make that faster think of what we can do as part of the midwest economy, but as the national economy, what that would do for the national economy,” said Thea Walsh with MORPC.