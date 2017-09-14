Police: Pantless woman blames vampires for destroying hotel room

A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small town, not a homicidal clown.
A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small town, not a homicidal clown.
People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.
People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake sent tremors through parts of Southern West Virginia on Sept. 13, 2017. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred 14 kilometers North / Northeast of Pearisburg, Va. in Monroe County at 1:30 p.m. The tremors were reportedly felt in Mercer, Summers, and Monroe Counties.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.