Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered.

“It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in the past,” said federal public defender Carol Wright.

She said she believes her client suffered from air hunger.

“I noticed that his stomach was moving very…not violently, but certainly unnaturally up and down,” said Wright. “I also noticed tears streaming down his face. I’ve witnessed, this would be my fourth execution, I’ve never seen tears after the drugs had begun.”

Wright said she thought Otte was possibly feeling sensation or pain. She said she tried to leave the witness room to alert a federal judge, but was blocked for at least a minute and then it was too late.

“I believe the paralytic had been put on board,” said Wright. “And so, it looks as if someone is dead, but they may well still be suffering.”

She said she witnessed condemned child killer Ronald Phillips’ execution in July and didn’t notice anything wrong.

But moving forward, she has concerns midazolam does not eliminate severe pain and suffering.

“It’s constitutionally required, first of all and if we’re going to be in this business we want to do it in a humane manner,” said Wright.

She said there’s a pending motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order for the next inmate in line to be executed later this fall, Alva Campbell.

“We hope to present evidence about what occurred in Mr. Otte’s execution to support our claims,” she said.

ODRC spokesperson JoEllen Smith, sent NBC4 this statement:

“We followed proper security protocol, and once her identity and intention was verified she was given permission to exit the room.  The execution was carried out in compliance with the execution policy and without complication.”

Otte was the second inmate to be executed in Ohio this year, after a three year break from capital punishment.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:05:25 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...

  • South Korea Says North Has Fired Another Missile

    South Korea Says North Has Fired Another Missile

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:58:32 GMT

    South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

    South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

  • Census Data Show Almost 20% of West Virginians in Poverty

    Census Data Show Almost 20% of West Virginians in Poverty

    New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.

    New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

  • Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Missing pregnant teacher found dead, boyfriend arrested, police say

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-09-14 12:43:06 GMT

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

    Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said. 

  • McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    McDonald’s employee accused of trying to flush newborn down toilet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:31:26 GMT

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.