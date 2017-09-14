Sissonville Drive Shut Down Due to 4 Vehicle Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sissonville Drive Shut Down Due to 4 Vehicle Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WALLACE, WV (WOWK) - Sissonville Drive is shut down in Kanawha County after a serious crash. 

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 5700 block of Sissonville Drive near the Raw Bar 2.

Dispatchers say that four vehicles are involved in the crash. 

Injuries are reported, but the status of those injuries, as well as the number of injuries are not known at this time.

Sissonville Drive is closed while crews work the scene.

Sissonville Fire, Kanawha EMS, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

