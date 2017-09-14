Holz Elementary Students Disrupted by Ongoing Construction - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Holz Elementary Students Disrupted by Ongoing Construction

By Hannah Goetz, MMJ/Reporter
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Construction on Loudon Heights Road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. 

Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz Elementary School, and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. 

"It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." 

Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction, he's often running late, despite living foot steps away from his school. 

"So there is a guy with a sign that says slow or stop and sometimes he stops traffic for me to go, but it takes a long time", Connor explains. 

The construction on Loudon Heights Road has been going on since the school year started. As the road fills up with traffic every morning, cars and buses that are dropping students off are often made late. 

"As a teacher, we stress to the parents that the morning needs to have a routine so that the children come in and they are not disruptive to what is already happening in the classroom. We also want them to come in calmly, and when they are rushing, they are not calm, and that kind of sets the tone for the rest of the day," says Holz teacher Jean Crumb.

Because cars are not able to get close to the school for drop-off, kids are often using the public sidewalk down the road to maneuver through traffic, this leaves parents and students...

"Not very happy. I have to go to sleep earlier because i have to wake up earlier so it is not very good at all," says Connor.

A letter was sent home from Holz Elementary a few weeks back, stating that they have expressed concerns to both the sanitary board and the Kanawha County school director of transportation. 

We reached out to Tri-State Pipeline Inc. multiple times and they did not return our calls. 

