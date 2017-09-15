Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses

Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...
South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.
New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
