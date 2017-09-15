Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Florida seniors were ushered out of stifling assisted-living centers Thursday while caregivers fought a lack of air conditioning with Popsicles and cool compresses after eight people died at a nursing home in the post-hurricane heat.

Dozens of the state's senior centers still lacked electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and several facilities were forced to evacuate. While detectives sought clues to the deaths, emergency workers went door to door to look for anyone else who was at risk.

Fifty-seven residents were moved from a suburban Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility without power to two nearby homes where power had been restored. Owner Ralph Marrinson said all five of his Florida facilities lost electricity after Irma. Workers scrambled to keep patients cool with emergency stocks of ice and Popsicles.

"FPL has got to have a better plan for power," he said, referring to the state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light. "We're supposed to be on a priority list, and it doesn't come and it doesn't come, and frankly it's very scary."

Stepped-up safety checks were conducted around the state after eight deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which shocked Florida's top leaders as they surveyed destruction from the punishing storm.

Older people can be more susceptible to heat because their bodies do not adjust to temperatures as well as those of younger people. They do not sweat as much and are more likely to have medical conditions that change how the body responds to heat. They are also more likely to take medication that affects body temperature.

Most people who die from high body temperature, known as hyperthermia, are over 50, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Statewide, 64 nursing homes were still waiting Thursday for full power, according to the Florida Health Care Association. The separate Florida Assisted Living Association said many of its South Florida members lacked electricity. The group was working on a precise count.

A day earlier near Orlando, firefighters helped relocate 122 people from two assisted-living centers that had been without power since the storm. And at the 15,000-resident Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines, where there were also widespread outages, rescue workers went door to door to check on residents and bring ice, water and meals.

For older people living on their own, such as 94-year-old Mary Dellaratta, getting help can depend on the attentiveness of neighbors, family and local authorities. The widow evacuated her Naples condominium with the help of police the day before the hurricane. After the storm passed, a deputy took her back home and another brought her food. A deacon from her Roman Catholic church also stopped by.

But with no family in the area and neighbors who are gone or unwilling to help, the New York native feels cut off from the world.

"I have nobody," she said.

The electricity is out in her condo, so there's no television for news. She cannot raise the electric-powered hurricane shutters that cover her kitchen windows.

Near the point of despair, remembering to take her medicine or locating her cane are almost insurmountable challenges.

"I don't know what to do. How am I going to last here?" she said, as a tear rolled down her cheek.

To the east, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation has been checking on elderly residents in their homes and felt a greater sense of urgency after the deaths. CEO Jacob Solomon said the group encouraged people to evacuate before the storm if they could, but now they're focused on helping them in their homes.

"At this point, we're better off taking care of them where they are. They didn't leave then. They're not going to leave now. What are you going to do? You go, you check on them, you make sure they have water and food and that's it," he said. "You're not going to convince a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor to do something that she doesn't want to do."

Though the number of people with electricity has improved from earlier in the week, some 4.9 million people across the peninsula continued to wait for power. Utility officials warned it could take a week or more for all areas to be back up and running.

Including the nursing home deaths, at least 26 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia, many of them well after the storm passed. The death toll across the Caribbean stood at 38.

On Thursday, detectives were at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after receiving a search warrant to investigate the eight patients' deaths, which police believed were heat-related.

The center said the hurricane knocked out a transformer that powered the air conditioning. Broward County said the home alerted officials about the situation on Tuesday, but when asked if it had any medical needs or emergencies, it did not request help.

But by early Wednesday, the center had placed three calls to report patients in distress, prompting firefighters to search the facility. They found three people dead and evacuated 145 people to hospitals, many on stretchers or in wheelchairs, authorities said. By that afternoon, five more had died.

The facility's administrator, Jorge Carballo, said in a statement that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night that he has directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to terminate the center as a Medicaid provider. The program provides health care for low-income individuals and families.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Rosemary Cooper, a licensed practical nurse at the rehabilitation center, declined to discuss specifics about the case, citing the investigation.

"The people who were working there worked hard to make a good outcome for our patients," she said. "We cared for them like family."

But state records revealed a variety of problems at the center. The center showed deficiencies in maintaining fire and safety standards pertaining to exits and storage areas, as well as more serious problems with its generator maintenance and testing, according to February 2016 reports by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration inspectors.

Another 2016 report found problems with respecting patient dignity and maintaining housekeeping services.

The ex-husband of 71-year-old victim Gail Nova said her devastated family believes the facility should lose its license.

"Someone's got to answer for this. Someone let the ball drop very, very far," Kenneth Nova said by phone from his home in Winter Haven.

---

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses

    Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-09-15 08:25:26 GMT
    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Florida seniors were ushered out of stifling assisted-living centers Thursday while caregivers fought a lack of air conditioning with Popsicles and cool compresses after eight people died at a nursing home in the post-hurricane heat. Dozens of the state's senior centers still lacked electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and several facilities were forced to evacuate. While detectives sought clues to the deaths, emergency workers went door to door to ...
    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Florida seniors were ushered out of stifling assisted-living centers Thursday while caregivers fought a lack of air conditioning with Popsicles and cool compresses after eight people died at a nursing home in the post-hurricane heat. Dozens of the state's senior centers still lacked electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and several facilities were forced to evacuate. While detectives sought clues to the deaths, emergency workers went door to door to ...

  • Holz Elementary Students Disrupted by Ongoing Construction

    Holz Elementary Students Disrupted by Ongoing Construction

    Thursday, September 14 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-09-15 03:45:56 GMT

    Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area.  Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway.  "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working."  Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...

    Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area.  Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway.  "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working."  Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...

  • Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:05:25 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

  • Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:05:25 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...

  • Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:14:30 GMT

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.