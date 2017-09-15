Local EMS workers helping with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle crash has shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 119 at Avondale Road in the Crede area. The crash location is less than a mile north of the Coonskin Park entrance. Dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are reported, but it is not clear how many injuries, or what the extent of injuries are as a result of the crash. U.S. 119 is closed in both directions ...
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) - According to Charlotte, N.C. CBS-affiliate WBTV, one person has been injured after a plane traveling from Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV struck a tug this evening. WBTV reports that the incident happened at 4 p.m. at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The tug driver was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The identity of the tug driver has not been released at this time. According to WBTV, the FAA lifted the groun...
“This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It’s a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it’s a horrific tragedy."
Authorities in Ohio say a tractor-trailer ran through a red light and struck a car, killing a couple and their three-year-old daughter.
Five people have died in a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
REDWOOD CITY, CA (KRON) — A McDonald’s employee was arrested last week after she gave birth inside of the Redwood City fast-food restaurant and allegedly tried to flush the newborn down the toilet. On Sept. 4, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner, of Redwood City, was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s located at 185 Chestnut Street when she started going to the bathroom multiple times with complaints of stomach pain, according to prosecutors. A co-worker went into the ba...
