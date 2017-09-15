Local EMS workers helping with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local EMS workers helping with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Local EMS workers have been hard at work in Florida for more than a week now to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

On Thursday, five of the ambulances ran emergency calls to provide extra help to Lee County, Florida EMS.

Some of the workers have been on duty for 48 to 96 hours. They tell us they've seen a 250 percent increase in their call volume this week. 

They say the community is extremely grateful.

"A young lady walked up to us...all teary-eyed and said, 'I just want to thank you for being here so much,'" said Buzz Mason of the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. "I guess she was in an EMT class and...she was happy that her brothers and sisters [in the emergency field] were coming to help her local family."

