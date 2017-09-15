Fire on London Train at morning rush treated as terrorism - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire on London Train at morning rush treated as terrorism

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

LONDON (AP) -- A bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train Friday, sending commuters stampeding in panic at the height of the morning rush hour. Police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack.

Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires emerge from the top. London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station and 18 people were hospitalized, though none had life-threatening injuries. Police advised people to avoid the area in southwest London.

"There was out of the corner of my eye a massive flash of flames that went up the side of the train," eyewitness Chris Wildish told Sky News, then "an acrid chemical smell."

Another commuter, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled what he described as a packed train. Wildish said many of those on board were schoolchildren, who were knocked around as the crowd surged away from the fireball.

At capacity, the train could hold more than 800 people.

"I saw crying women, there was lots of shouting and screaming, there was a bit of a crush on the stairs going down to the streets," Aylmer-Hall, said.

Aerial footage later showed other commuters being evacuated along the elevated track.

The ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched to the above-ground subway station.

London's Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism investigators were at the Parsons Green station but it was "too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."

The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says people should "keep calm and go about their normal lives."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city "utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life."

London has been targeted by attackers several times this year, with vehicle attacks near Parliament, on London Bridge and near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London.

The London Underground itself has been targeted several times in the past, notably in July 2005, when suicide bombers blew themselves up on three subway trains and a bus, killing 52 people and themselves. Four more bombers tried a similar attack two weeks later, but their devices failed to fully explode.

Last year Damon Smith, a student with an interest in weapons and Islamic extremism, left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on a London subway train. It failed to explode.

In its recent Inspire magazine, al-Qaida urged supporters to target trains.

Separately, French counterterrorism authorities were investigating an attempted knife attack on a soldier patrolling a large Paris subway interchange.

The Paris prosecutor's office says counterterrorism investigators have opened a probe into Friday morning's incident at the Chatelet station in central Paris, based on preliminary examination of the attacker's background.

The knife-wielding assailant tried to attack a soldier with a special military force assigned to protect prominent sites following deadly Islamic extremist attacks. He was quickly arrested and no one was hurt.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Fire on London Train at morning rush treated as terrorism

    Fire on London Train at morning rush treated as terrorism

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-09-15 11:19:18 GMT

    LONDON (AP) -- A bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train Friday, sending commuters stampeding in panic at the height of the morning rush hour. Police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires emerge from the top. London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green stat...

    LONDON (AP) -- A bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train Friday, sending commuters stampeding in panic at the height of the morning rush hour. Police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires emerge from the top. London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green stat...

  • Local EMS workers helping with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

    Local EMS workers helping with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-09-15 08:36:43 GMT
    Local EMS workers have been hard at work in Florida for more than a week now to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. On Thursday, five of the ambulances ran emergency calls to provide extra help to Lee County, Florida EMS. Some of the workers have been on duty for 48 to 96 hours. They tell us they've seen a 250 percent increase in their call volume this week.  They say the community is extremely grateful. "A young lady walked up to us...all teary-eyed and...
    Local EMS workers have been hard at work in Florida for more than a week now to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. On Thursday, five of the ambulances ran emergency calls to provide extra help to Lee County, Florida EMS. Some of the workers have been on duty for 48 to 96 hours. They tell us they've seen a 250 percent increase in their call volume this week.  They say the community is extremely grateful. "A young lady walked up to us...all teary-eyed and...

  • Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:14:30 GMT

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

  • Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Otte’s attorney says he may have suffered during execution

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:05:25 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Condemned killer Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday in Lucasville. He was convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies near Cleveland in 1992. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said the execution was performed without complication. But, Otte’s attorney said something disturbing happened to her client after the first drug was administered. “It was very disturbing to me. What I saw is not anything I’ve seen in...

  • Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Update: 2 Injured in 4 Vehicle Crash in Kanawha County

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:14:30 GMT

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.