Mother arrested after death of 3-month-old child

KENT, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Samantha Knisely was arraigned Thursday on a charge of child endangering.

Police responded to a home in Kent on Wednesday after a man called 911 to report an infant not breathing.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis tells the Akron Beacon Journal it appeared Knisely was sleeping in the same bed as the infant before the child's death. He says police are continuing to investigate, but he believes the death was preventable.

The newspaper says Knisely could not be reached for comment.

