Mother arrested after death of 3-month-old child

The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Three people have been found dead at a Kentucky home in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.
Federal authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a staged vehicle crash, faked injuries and false insurance claims.
A man who was convicted of rape as a teen and served nearly a year in a juvenile prison in a highly publicized case in Ohio has sued Youngstown State University after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn't play this season.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
Investigators on Wednesday charged the boyfriend of a missing, pregnant teacher with murder, after finding her body buried in a field, police said.
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.