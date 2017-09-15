3-year-old has 200+ stitches after dog attack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3-year-old has 200+ stitches after dog attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog.

The attack happened Sunday at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Elias Hearn, 3, underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face. According to Elias’ mother, Stephanie Schofield, the injuries required more than 200 stitches. She said her son has nerve damage, can’t eat or drink, and has lost mobility on the right side of his face. His mother said he will likely need additional surgeries.

It’s still unclear exactly how the dog attack happened, but according to an Indianapolis Animal Care and Control spokesperson, the child was at a family gathering and playing outside when the dog bit him and wouldn’t let go. He said several people worked to pull the dog away before police arrived. The 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital.

“It is kind of indescribable. It’s like a nightmare you just can’t wake up from and get the images out of your head, and you have to keep praying that your son can find some relief and that he is going to heal properly, and we can limit the amount of surgeries he is going to have,” said Schofield.

An animal control spokesperson said the dog was voluntarily surrendered by its owner and put down. He tells us the owner was somehow related to the child. No citations were issued in this case.

The boy’s mom said she wanted to share her story because she doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through what her family is dealing with.

Schofield said she has two other children, and friends and family have stepped up to help.

GoFundMe account has been created to help with expenses because she said she can’t work anymore and is spending her time at the hospital.

