First Grade Teacher Accused of Keeping a Drug House

Panama City, FL (WMBB) - A first-grade teacher at Breakfast Point Academy is charged with keeping a drug house.

Kenya Williams, 42, of Panama City, was arrested late last week after Bay County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at her Barton Avenue home. Deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit that numerous people with drug charges and even people wanted for arrest were seen frequenting Williams' home.

Deputies also wrote that they found drug paraphernalia in her Barton Avenue home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse. Suspected controlled substances were located in a shed on the property, they added.

Once arrested Williams allegedly told deputies that she used meth once a day.

Bay district school officials confirmed Friday that Williams she has now been suspended with pay and that they notified, Professional Practices, the division of Florida's Department of Education that oversees teacher certification, of the arrest.

At her first appearance, Williams was released without a bond but ordered to submit to random drug testing and prohibited from consuming alcohol. Williams is scheduled to return to court on November 7.