Man has been arrested 539 times

There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Police say a driver's global positioning system device caused him to drive into a river.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small town, not a homicidal clown.
People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
