Road Bonds and Tax Cuts on "Inside West Virginia Politics" this Sunday

"And the Constitution of West Virginia," said State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson.

And with that West Virginia has a new State Senator. And with the critical road bond election coming up in just a few weeks, we asked new senator Mark Drennan to join us on "Inside West Virginia Politics," to explain why he supports it.

"We're going to put people back to work, I think that's the biggest thing. And then the side effect is you're going to have the roads fixed. So you got your two-for-one," said State Sen. Mark Drennan, (R) Putnam.

And beginning this week we have a new feature on "Inside West Virginia Politics." A reporters roundtable to get perspective from others who cover the capitol. A recent Metro News poll is showing strong support for the October 7th road bonds, but....

"There was a lot of favorability of the road bond, but I think it's really going to come down on a Saturday to people who feel strongly one way or another. People who feel strongly it's potentially a waste of money. Or people who feel it's a great investment," said Brad McElhinny, WV Metro News.

And another big topic at the capitol, renewed efforts to cut the state income tax.

"I think this year, what I've been hearing is tax reform is going to come up again, so maybe reducing the personal income tax," said Andrea Lannom, Beckley Register-Herald.

So we took that question right to Senate Leadership: Q: Is that going to come back this session and do you think it can pass?

"It was a good idea last year and it remains to be a good idea. I think it's sound policy for West Virginia," said State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke - Majority Whip.

As always the budget will be the biggest battle.

"Also this week, lawmakers return to the state capitol for their September Interim Sessions. We'll have it all this Sunday on 'Inside West Virginia Politics,'" said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.