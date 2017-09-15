West Virginia top court clears 'right-to-work' law - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia top court clears 'right-to-work' law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court says a judge made a mistake last year blocking the state's "right-to-work" law from taking effect while the court challenge against it continues.
    
In a ruling Friday, the Supreme Court says the unions opposing the law "failed to show a likelihood of success" in challenging the law's constitutionality.
    
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey granted the preliminary injunction.
    
The state AFL-CIO and other unions argue the law constitutes illegally taking union assets since they still have to represent all employees in a union shop, including those that the law would allow to stop paying union dues.
    
Justice Menis Ketchum writes that the unions didn't direct the court to any federal or state appellate court that struck down such a law in more than 70 years.

