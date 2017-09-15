West Virginia top court clears 'right-to-work' law

West Virginia's highest court says a judge made a mistake last year blocking the state's "right-to-work" law from taking effect while the court challenge against it continues.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.

Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve. Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.

An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday. The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump. .@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) Septemb...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston. BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates. According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking. In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors. After careful consideration we’ve decided...