West Virginia top court clears 'right-to-work' law

West Virginia's highest court says a judge made a mistake last year blocking the state's "right-to-work" law from taking effect while the court challenge against it continues.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve. Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
A group is proposing a ballot initiative to require background checks for all gun sales in Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
