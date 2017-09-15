WV ACLU Investigating Reported 'Homophobic Remarks' made by Clay County Bus Driver

A calendar full of Muncie, Indiana police officers in — and out — of uniform is set to go on sale this weekend.
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old boy who offered to help cut the lawn.
With the number of power outages in Florida after the hurricane, Duke Energy has called on thousands of extra workers from across the country to help.
Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...
South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.
New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
British officials have raised the country's terrorism threat level to "critical' - meaning another attack is expected shortly.
A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention center forced inmates into brawls as part of a "fight night" tradition.
A man was arrested in Wyoming County, WV for kidnapping after allegedly holding woman captive for 30 hours.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police and the Braxton County Sheriff's Department are responding to an officer involved shooting in the Upper Sleith area. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Investigators are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
