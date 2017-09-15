WV ACLU Investigating Reported 'Homophobic Remarks' made by Clay - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV ACLU Investigating Reported 'Homophobic Remarks' made by Clay County Bus Driver

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CLAY, WV (WOWK) - The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Clay County Schools Superintendent, Joe Paxton, and the Clay County Sherriff’s Office regarding an alleged incident involving a school bus driver’s use of a gay slur.

According to a release from the ACLU, the alleged event took place September 5, 2017 on a school bus in the presence of an openly gay student.  The driver is accused of saying over the bus intercom system:

“No f****t activity will be permitted on this bus. In my Bible it states that ‘f****ts will burn in Hell,’ and I will not condone it.”

“I was horrified to learn of this incident,” says ACLU-WV Legal Director, Jamie Lynn Crofts. “Although some of the records related to the specifics of the incident may not currently be disclosable under our Freedom of Information Act, I believe there are records that will help the ACLU-WV investigate the incident, including things like any past disciplinary records related to this specific deputy, and Clay County Schools’ policies and training on diversity and inclusion.”

The alleged incident was initially reported to the high school by a concerned parent on September 8, 2017, who also learned that statements were collected by a school counselor from students on the bus.

Eventually, the alleged incident was reported to the Clay County Director of Transportation. Since then, Superintendent Paxton stated that the administration is actively investigating the allegations.

“The ACLU-WV is committed to ensuring the rights and civil liberties of all West Virginians, including and especially those who are members of historically marginalized communities,” says Crofts. “That these alleged hateful statements were made not only by an adult in a position of power, but also a police offer who was wearing his uniform is unconscionable.”

