Free program helps to prepare women for manufacturing jobs

Sometimes it can be difficult to land a high paying job if you don't have the skills that employers need.

But a program called Step Up for Women, a pre-apprenticeship training program of West Virginia Women Work is offering free training to women to prepare them for work in manufacturing and machining.

"They come in and they learn blueprint reading skills, shop math as well as hands on experience here," said Rick Smoot, one of the instructors for the program. The 10 week manufacturing course is based in Huntington, WV.

Program Coordinator Melinda Perron said 75 percent of the students who complete the program are hired within two months and start out earning an average of $12 an hour. The most recent class graduated in August. Two students from that group were hired at Special Metals.

"These are both women who have children and families who were making maybe $10 an hour previously," Perron said. "It was not enough to support their children and pay daycare and all of that and they are now making around $16 an hour."

The program also provides assistance purchasing clothes and tools required to work in the industry.

To sign up for the program you have to be at least 18 years old, have a GED or High School Diploma, a valid drivers license or the ability to get one during the course and access to transportation other than the bus. Applications to participate in the January class must be submitted by early December.

To learn more call 304-528-9991 or email melinda@wvwomenwork.org