Oho police: Woman overdosed, man was drunk with children in tow - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Oho police: Woman overdosed, man was drunk with children in tow

Posted: Updated:
Photos from unrelated previous arrests Photos from unrelated previous arrests

NILES, OH (WKBN) – A McDonald couple is facing charges after police said they were found passed out in a car with two young children in the back seat.

The car was parked at the Circle K on S. Main Street in Niles on Thursday night.

Police said while rescue crews were helping 32-year-old Candace Ware, who appeared to have overdosed, 31-year-old Andrew Ladd was standing near the car. Ladd, who told police that he didn’t believe Ware had taken any illegal drugs, was asked to remove the children from the car.

According to a police report, the children were ages 2 and 4.

Ware was taken to the hospital after she was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. She’s facing a child endangering charge.

Police said while Ladd was holding one of the children, he started to lean back as if he was going to pass out. Police said he smelled strongly of alcohol and failed a sobriety test.

He was charged with OVI and child endangering.

Ladd’s friend was given temporary custody of the children, and Children Services was notified of the incident, according to a police report.

Police said neither Ladd nor Ware had a legal driver’s license.

They’re due in court next week on the charges.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • First Grade Teacher Accused of Keeping a Drug House

    First Grade Teacher Accused of Keeping a Drug House

    Friday, September 15 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-09-15 16:56:19 GMT

    Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.

    Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.

  • Police: Ohio Woman Finds Boyfriend on 12-Year-Old Daughter, Stabs Him

    Police: Ohio Woman Finds Boyfriend on 12-Year-Old Daughter, Stabs Him

    Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

    Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

  • Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Grandpa ends police standoff by throwing suspect off the roof

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:46:35 GMT

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.