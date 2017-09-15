Oho police: Woman overdosed, man was drunk with children in tow

A couple is facing charges after police said they were found passed out in a car with two young children in the back seat.
A couple is facing charges after police said they were found passed out in a car with two young children in the back seat.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
British officials have raised the country's terrorism threat level to "critical' - meaning another attack is expected shortly.
British officials have raised the country's terrorism threat level to "critical' - meaning another attack is expected shortly.
A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention center forced inmates into brawls as part of a "fight night" tradition.
A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention center forced inmates into brawls as part of a "fight night" tradition.
A man was arrested in Wyoming County, WV for kidnapping after allegedly holding woman captive for 30 hours.
A man was arrested in Wyoming County, WV for kidnapping after allegedly holding woman captive for 30 hours.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the chance of parole for breaking into two homes and abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl and attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.