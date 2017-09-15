Jose re-strengthens to hurricane off coast of NC

The center said swells from the storm could create dangerous surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda, Bahamas, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, as well as the southeastern coast of the U.S.

LONDON (AP) -- A bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train Friday, sending commuters stampeding in panic at the height of the morning rush hour. Police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. Photos taken inside a District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires emerge from the top. London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green stat...

Local EMS workers have been hard at work in Florida for more than a week now to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. On Thursday, five of the ambulances ran emergency calls to provide extra help to Lee County, Florida EMS. Some of the workers have been on duty for 48 to 96 hours. They tell us they've seen a 250 percent increase in their call volume this week. They say the community is extremely grateful. "A young lady walked up to us...all teary-eyed and...