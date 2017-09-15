Copperheads Bite 4 Children In Alabama In 8 Days

A calendar full of Muncie, Indiana police officers in — and out — of uniform is set to go on sale this weekend.
A calendar full of Muncie, Indiana police officers in — and out — of uniform is set to go on sale this weekend.
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old boy who offered to help cut the lawn.
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old boy who offered to help cut the lawn.
With the number of power outages in Florida after the hurricane, Duke Energy has called on thousands of extra workers from across the country to help.
With the number of power outages in Florida after the hurricane, Duke Energy has called on thousands of extra workers from across the country to help.
Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...
Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...
South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.
South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.
New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.
New federal data show 319,063 West Virginians living below the poverty line last year, a rate unchanged from the year before and slightly lower than a measured peak in 2011.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
Two people, including one child, have been injured after a four vehicle crash in Kanawha County.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.