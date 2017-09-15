Fully-Engulfed Semi Fire Shuts Down I-77 Northbound - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fully-Engulfed Semi Fire Shuts Down I-77 Northbound

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - I-77 northbound is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Dispatchers say a semi is fully-engulfed in flames near mile marker 92, 3 miles south of the MacCorkle Avenue exit in Kanawha County.

I-77 northbound is shut down due to the fire.

No injuries are reported in the incident, but it is not clear how long the lanes will be shut down at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

