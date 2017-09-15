Police at Standoff with Suspect After Hostage Situation in Putnam County

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night.

The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend.

The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for a signficant period of time before letting her go. She was not injured as a result of the standoff.

However, four hours later, the man was still inside, and law enforcement were still working to get him out of the house.

Officers say he has several weapons on him.

Little information is available on the suspect at this time.

As many as 18 units have responded to the scene. The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is responding to the active situation.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.