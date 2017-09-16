Call Originally Reported as Suicide Becomes Murder Charge in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area.

As Deputies arrived on scene on the 200 block of Fernridge Drive in Big Chimney, they began an investigation.

Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide with a firearm.

During the investigation detectives determined her death was a homicide, not a suicide.

Chapman has been arrested and charged with murder.