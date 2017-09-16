Route 60 Shut Down Due To An Accident And Downed Utility Pole

A single vehicle accident in the 7000 Block of E DuPont Avenue has the roadway temporarily shut down.

Glasgow and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County Sheriffs office and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority were also on scene.

Dispatchers tell us that a vehicle struck a power pole and caused a power line to obstruct the roadway.

AEP has been notified, and they are in route to repair the line and pole.

There is no information on any injuries at this time, but Route 60 is shut down.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.