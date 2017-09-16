KRT Bus And Passenger Vehicle Collide In Eastern Kanawha County

Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

Dispatchers received a call about 8:25 Saturday morning that a KRT bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. The incident took place on Route 60 near Witcher Creek in Kanawha County. Belle Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority all responded to the scene. The specifics of the crash is unclear at this time, but dispatch did say 3 people were transported with unknown injuries.

A single vehicle accident in the 7000 Block of E DuPont Avenue has the roadway temporarily shut down. Glasgow and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County Sheriffs office and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority were also on scene. Dispatchers tell us that a vehicle struck a power pole and caused a power line to obstruct the roadway.

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...

MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - I-77 northbound is shut down due to a vehicle fire. Dispatchers say a semi is fully-engulfed in flames near mile marker 92, 3 miles south of the MacCorkle Avenue exit in Kanawha County. I-77 northbound is shut down due to the fire. No injuries are reported in the incident, but it is not clear how long the lanes will be shut down at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.