Sandusky's Son Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Allegations

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) -- A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty Friday to charges he pressured a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex.
A couple is facing charges after police said they were found passed out in a car with two young children in the back seat.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
British officials have raised the country's terrorism threat level to "critical' - meaning another attack is expected shortly.
A federal lawsuit alleges that guards in an Ohio juvenile detention center forced inmates into brawls as part of a "fight night" tradition.
A man was arrested in Wyoming County, WV for kidnapping after allegedly holding woman captive for 30 hours.
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
An Ohio mother has been arrested after the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...
Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in the first-grade teacher's home, controlled substances in the master bedroom, and a new legend drug in her purse.
Police in Ohio say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being attacked by a dog. He underwent surgery on Thursday for injuries to his neck and face.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
