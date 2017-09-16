Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans.

The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

Metro tells us that the suspect's vehicle rolled over and thus ended the pursuit.

There is no word on any injuries, but dispatchers did tell us that law enforcement has one person in custody.

We will update as more information becomes available.

