Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are looking for the two suspects. The two men are suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation where a Dodge Ram Truck was stolen from Grove Ave. early Friday morning. If you know the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charleston Police Dept. Records Division at 304-348-6400. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

