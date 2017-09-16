Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belongin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belonging to Police Member

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Charleston Police Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member.

If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belonging to Police Member

    Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belonging to Police Member

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:34:26 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member. If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member. If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.

  • Charleston Police Search For Suspects In An Auto Theft Case

    Charleston Police Search For Suspects In An Auto Theft Case

    Saturday, September 16 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-16 21:53:31 GMT
    The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are looking for the two suspects. The two men are suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation where a Dodge Ram Truck was stolen from Grove Ave. early Friday morning. If you know the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charleston Police Dept. Records Division at 304-348-6400. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are looking for the two suspects. The two men are suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation where a Dodge Ram Truck was stolen from Grove Ave. early Friday morning. If you know the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charleston Police Dept. Records Division at 304-348-6400. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Saturday, September 16 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-16 21:43:02 GMT
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Man Shot Twice After 10 Hour Standoff with Police in Putnam County

    Update: Man Shot Twice After 10 Hour Standoff with Police in Putnam County

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-09-16 14:41:09 GMT
    Photojournalist Jimmy HuntPhotojournalist Jimmy Hunt

    WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...

    WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...

  • Call Originally Reported as Suicide Becomes Murder Charge in Kanawha County

    Call Originally Reported as Suicide Becomes Murder Charge in Kanawha County

    Saturday, September 16 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-09-16 20:45:45 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area.   As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation.   Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area.   As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation.   Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...

  • Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-09-16 18:51:13 GMT

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.