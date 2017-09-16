Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belonging to Police Member

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member. If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member. If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.