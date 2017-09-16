More News More>>

OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy's Parade COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history. According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade. TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes' game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the "The...

Gas station robbery suspect's getaway car runs out of fuel MGN ONLINE LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he ent...

Copperheads Bite 4 Children In Alabama In 8 Days CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – Pit vipers called copperheads have bitten four children in Alabama in just over a week. News outlets report that two 12-year-old girls were bitten during a nature walk behind a Chilton County high school, and one of them was being treated Friday. News outlets reports that a 7-year-old boy was bitten Thursday night in one Birmingham suburb, and an 8-year-old girl on Sept. 6 in another suburb. Birmingham is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of the commun...

'Hot Cop Challenge' continues but this time the ladies nailed it CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Hot mama! Sorry fellas, but these ladies mean serious business. Coral Springs Police Department posted a photo of their strong women on the force on social media as a "Hot Cop Challenge." And, they are totally showing up the boys. These five fabulous ladies represent many branches of the Coral Springs Police Department including, Training Unit, SWAT Team, Strategic Enforcement Team, Road Patrol and Youth Liaison Unit. Coral Sprin...

Seniors fight post-hurricane heat with popsicles, compresses HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Florida seniors were ushered out of stifling assisted-living centers Thursday while caregivers fought a lack of air conditioning with Popsicles and cool compresses after eight people died at a nursing home in the post-hurricane heat. Dozens of the state's senior centers still lacked electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, and several facilities were forced to evacuate. While detectives sought clues to the deaths, emergency workers went door to door to ...

Holz Elementary Students Disrupted by Ongoing Construction Construction on Loudon Heights road is causing some serious grief for residents in the area. Sewer construction is happening right beside Holz elementary school and is causing disruption into the school day and the roadway. "It takes me about 20 minutes to walk to school everyday because of the traffic and how they are working." Meet Connor. He lives just across the street from Holz Elementary, but with traffic piling up every morning due to construction ...