Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A former Correctional Officer working at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Detention Center in Mount Hope, pleads guilty to child porn charges. According to the Fayette County Sheriffs department, Stephen Basham was arrested back in January after police say he filmed a 12 year old girl in the shower. While in court on Friday he pleaded guilty to a single felony count of Use of a Child to Produce Obscene Matter. Basham could face up to 10 ye...

Call Originally Reported as Suicide Becomes Murder Charge in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...

Police Seek Public's Help Seeking Men who Stole Vehicle Belonging to Police Member CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Do you know these individuals? Police say the pictured individuals are needing to be identified in reference to the theft of a vehicle belonging to a Charleston Police Department member. If you know the identity of the individuals in the photographs, you are asked to please contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or send us a message.

Charleston Police Search For Suspects In An Auto Theft Case The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are looking for the two suspects. The two men are suspects in a stolen vehicle investigation where a Dodge Ram Truck was stolen from Grove Ave. early Friday morning. If you know the identity of these individuals, please contact the Charleston Police Dept. Records Division at 304-348-6400. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges Putnam County, WV (WOWK)- The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.