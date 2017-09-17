Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.

All have been denied benefits at least once, as most applications are initially rejected. But in a system where the outcome of a case often depends on who decides it, most people who complete the appeals process will eventually win benefits. The numbers come from data compiled by the Social Security Administration.

About 10.5 million people get disability benefits from Social Security. An additional 8 million get disability benefits from Supplemental Security Income, the disability program for poor people who don’t qualify for Social Security. The disability programs are much smaller than Social Security’s giant retirement program. Still, the agency paid out $197 billion in disability payments last year.

Recipients won’t get rich as the average benefit is $1,037 a month — too small to lift a family of two out of poverty.

For some, the benefits come too late.

Chris Hoffman worked as a mason, laying bricks and tile and pouring concrete. He had terrible back pain for much of his life, but he kept working until a series of heart attacks. He applied for Social Security disability benefits in 2014 but was denied. He appealed to an administrative law judge.

In November, Hoffman died at 58, following his fourth heart attack. Ten months later, the judge ruled that he was entitled to benefits.

“It wasn’t that he was limited, it was that he wasn’t able to do anything,” said Hoffman’s son, Dustin.

Last year there were 7,400 people on waitlists who were dead, according to a report by Social Security’s inspector general.

For someone to qualify for Social Security disability benefits, a doctor must determine that the disability is severe enough to prevent an applicant from working. The disability must last at least a year or could result in death.

If applicants can’t perform their old jobs, officials see if they can adapt to new ones.

The Social Security Administration says it is working to reduce the backlog by hiring 500 new administrative law judges and more than 600 support staff. The judges, who now number about 1,600, hear appeals from people who were initially denied benefits. The agency is also expanding a program that quickly awards benefits to people with serious illnesses and conditions, including certain cancers, said Bea Disman, the agency’s acting chief of staff.

But advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.

Graphic shows number of people awaiting disability hearings and average wait times

Last year, the agency’s budget was $12.6 billion, roughly the same as it was in 2011, even though an additional 6 million people receive either retirement or disability benefits from Social Security.

“No search for efficiencies, reprioritization of tasks or technological improvements can substitute for adequate resources,” said Lisa Ekman of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.

To get benefits, applicants first apply to state agencies that work with the Social Security Administration. These agencies approve, on average, about one-third of the applications they receive, Disman said. In most states, applicants who are denied benefits can ask the same state agency to reconsider, though very few of these applications get approved.

The next step is to file an appeal with an administrative law judge. This is where the backlog swells, with 1.1 million applicants waiting for a hearing before a judge. That’s slightly down from last year, but a 31 percent increase from 2012.

The average wait for a hearing is 602 days. Five years ago, it was less than a year.

The delay is an “unfair hardship for people already living with disabilities,” said Mike Stein, assistant vice president of Allsup, a firm that represents applicants.

Chris Shuler couldn’t attend his hearing.

Shuler was working as an airplane mechanic in Oklahoma when he was exposed to some chemicals and developed severe respiratory problems, said his wife, Elizabeth Shuler. The medicine he took for his lungs affected his bones and he eventually had two hip replacements, she said.

Chris Shuler applied for Social Security disability payments in 2012 and was denied almost immediately, his wife said. He died in July 2015 from an infection that started in his hip, just before his 40th birthday.

Four months later Elizabeth Shuler attended her husband’s hearing on his behalf.

“I wanted to make sure I at least saw a judge,” she said. “The judge said it was a no-brainer.”

------------

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List

    Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List

    Sunday, September 17 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-09-17 17:55:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live. 

  • Protesters Smash Windows In Second Violent Night Near St. Louis

    Protesters Smash Windows In Second Violent Night Near St. Louis

    Sunday, September 17 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-09-17 17:07:59 GMT
    ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Protests turned violent for a second night near St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests. The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16...
    ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Protests turned violent for a second night near St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests. The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16...

  • OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy’s Parade

    OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy’s Parade

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-09-17 00:52:32 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history. According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade. TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes’ game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the “The...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history. According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade. TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes’ game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the “The...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-09-16 18:51:13 GMT

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

  • Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Saturday, September 16 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-16 21:43:02 GMT
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Update: Man Shot Twice After 10 Hour Standoff with Police in Putnam County

    Update: Man Shot Twice After 10 Hour Standoff with Police in Putnam County

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-09-16 14:41:09 GMT
    Photojournalist Jimmy HuntPhotojournalist Jimmy Hunt

    WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...

    WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.